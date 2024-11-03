Combat stubble burning with missionary zeal: Ludhiana DC to nodal, cluster officers

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal, along with senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna Ashwani Gotyal and SSP Ludhiana rural Navneet Singh Bains, urged all nodal and cluster officers to work with dedication to ensure that the message of anti-stubble burning reaches every farmer at the grassroots level. DC Jitendra Jorwal, along with SSP Khanna Ashwani Gotyal (left) and SSP Ludhiana Rural Navneet Singh Bains, urged all nodal and cluster officers to work with dedication to ensure that the message of anti-stubble burning reaches every farmer at the grassroots level in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

During a meeting with 211 nodal officers, 90 cluster officers, and their police counterparts at Guru Nanak Bhawan, the DC and both SSPs emphasised the importance of reaching out to every farmer to discourage them from burning stubble and contributing to environmental harm.

Jorwal encouraged the officers to spread the message of the anti-stubble burning campaign in their respective areas to promote a cleaner environment. He referenced the upcoming Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and urged farmers to follow his teachings by eliminating the stubble burning issue in the state. He quoted the message conveyed by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji: “Pawan Guru, Paani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat.”

Additionally, Jorwal advised the nodal and cluster officers to maintain their awareness campaigns in a manner that instils a sense of responsibility and duty toward nature among farmers. He stressed the need for them to prioritise extensive visits to their areas over the next 15 days to ensure that no farmer engages in stubble burning. He also mentioned that no farmer should be overlooked and that even those living in remote areas should have access to the necessary farm equipment to manage stubble in their fields.

Gotyal and Bains also instructed the police counterparts of the civil teams to carry out daily foot marches in their respective areas to deter stubble burning, which poses a significant threat to both human health and the environment.