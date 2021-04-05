Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Come April 15, pay fine for wasting water in Mohali
chandigarh news

Come April 15, pay fine for wasting water in Mohali

The restrictions will remain in place till June 30, and will also cover the sectors where the MC has taken over water supply and sewerage from GMADA
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:04 AM IST
During the peak of summer, the water demand in Mohali reaches 32MGD, causing a shortfall of 12MGD. (AFP)

To address water shortage this summer, the Mohali municipal corporation on April 15 will start issuing challans to people found wasting it.

The restrictions will remain in place till June 30, and will also cover Sectors 66-69 and 76-80, where the MC had taken over water supply and sewerage from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on January 1.

According to the notice, watering lawns and washing courtyards and vehicles are prohibited between 5:30am and 8:30am. Violators will get a notice for the first offence. If it is repeated, a challan of 1,000 will be imposed. Three-time offenders will have to pay 2,000.

“If a consumer is found violating the norm for the fourth time, the water connection will be disconnected without notice. To get it restored, violators will have to pay 5,000 along with an affidavit. We will be forming teams within a week to implement the order,” said Harpreet Singh, executive engineer, MC.

Mohali, on an average, requires 30MGD (million gallon daily) of water, but the supply is limited to 20MGD:10 MGD from the Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tubewells. During the peak of summer, the demand reaches 32MGD, causing a shortfall of 12MGD.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers try to gherao Union minister Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur

UP cops to visit Punjab on Monday to take Mukhtar Ansari’s custody

Punjab CM writes to Piyush Goyal seeking RDF at 3% of MSP

DBT row leaves wheat growers worried ahead of procurement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP