Come August 1, no entry of heavy vehicles on Mohali’s Airport Road in peak hours

In a bid to ease traffic congestion during peak hours on the busy Airport Road, the Mohali administration has decided to restrict the entry of heavy vehicles from August 1. The restrictions will be enforced daily between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the move aims to ensure smoother vehicular flow on one of the city’s busiest stretches. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said the move aims to ensure smoother vehicular flow on one of the city’s busiest stretches. “Airport Road is the most congested road in the city. Until the development of alternative and parallel routes is completed, the entry of heavy vehicles needs to be curtailed,” she said. DC Mittal has directed all concerned departments to submit detailed plans to support the enforcement of traffic regulations.

Superintendent of police (SP) (Traffic), Navneet Singh Mahal, stated that police teams will regulate trucks traffic at critical points, including Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, near the Chhat light point, and Kharar. “We are deploying police personnel at all entry points. Truckers are being briefed and advised not to ply during peak hours. In case they enter Airport Road during restricted hours, they will be challaned. CCTV surveillance has been installed along the corridor,” he said.

Senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Singh Hans added that the administration is also planning a temporary road bifurcation near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) to streamline traffic flow.

The 18-km stretch of Airport Road, from the Chhat light point to Gopal’s near the entrance of Sunny Enclave, has become a vital traffic artery for the city and its suburbs. It connects Mohali with the international airport and several major junctions, playing a critical role in the region’s urban growth.

Efforts to improve safety on the road date back to January 2022, when the then SP (Traffic), Mohali, Gurjot Singh Kaler, submitted a report recommending the installation of mirrors, reflectors, and construction of speed breakers. Following the report, the police installed barricades and rumble strips.

Earlier in April 2019, Punjab traffic advisor Navdeep Asija conducted a three-dimensional road safety audit using drones and flagged serious design flaws. His report stated that the Airport Road was not pedestrian-or cyclist-friendly.