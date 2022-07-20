Chandigarh | Come August, Tricolour to permanently fly in Sector 17

Come August, when India will celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Tricolour will become a permanent fixture in Sector 17, officials said on Tuesday.

Initially, officials who met under the chairpersonship of adviser Dharam Pal, had decided that the Tricolour was to be permanently installed in the island of the eco-sensitive Sukhna Lake under the central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. However, later the UT officials decided to permanently install the national flag in Sector 17, the heart of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official of the engineering department, who did not wish to be named, said, “Another meeting will be held to decide where in Sector 17 will the national flag be installed and the height of the pole.”

As part of the programme, the Tricolour will be illuminated and hoisted at four to five iconic buildings in the city. It was decided that Nexus Elante Mall will be directed to permanently display the national flag on their premises and the department of transport will also permanently install the national flag at bus stops, bus depots and the Sector 17 Inter State Bus Terminus.

Sector 17 will now permanently display the national flag, and schools will urge all parents and children to display the national flag at their home. This was decided at a recent meeting held under the chairmanship of UT adviser to check the preparations of Har Ghar Tiranga Programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UT education department has been directed to encourage students to purchase national flags and display them at their homes. The UT education department has already prepared a tentative schedule for the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. As per director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, a special school assembly will be held dedicated to the national flag on Wednesday, followed by a number of daily activities such as declamation, poster making and youth parliament. A parent teacher meeting will be called on July 23 to urge parents and students to display the national flag at their house. On Independence Day, the Tricolour will be hoisted atop each school and the institutions will be illuminated.