Come January-end, PWD rest houses in Himachal just a click away

PWD minister clarified that three to five rooms in all the rest houses would be remain reserved for VIP guests

With tourist Influx on the rise in the state, the Himachal public works department is all set to open the gates of its rest houses in Lahual-Spiti, Bharmaur and Kinnaur open to the visitors by the end of this month. The rest houses would also offer online booking facility.

The department has over 250 rest houses across the state’s 12 districts, with many of them being over a century old. These rest houses have over 1,800 rooms in total. “The move’s twin motives are attract tourists and generate income for the state,” said PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, adding that the money generated from the rents would be used for upgrading these rooms and restoration of the rest houses. The minister clarified that three to five rooms in all the rest houses would be remain reserved for VIP guests.

“PWD will form a society, headed by the local superintendent engineer, the rooms can be booked online or through the local society.” said Singh.

Presently, only one VIP room in each rest house is deemed suitable for occupancy, highlighting the dire need for improvements. Singh announced that all 1,800 rooms in the rest houses and perimeter houses would undergo significant upgrades, transforming them into VIP facilities.

“Existing conditions in most rest houses leave much to be desired, with only a single room meeting the standards of cleanliness and order. The plan is aimed at elevating the quality of rooms and offering VIP amenities for a more comfortable stay,” he added.

To execute this project, the government has opted to outsource the management of rest houses and perimeter houses. The necessary formalities for the society’s formation are currently underway in the state registrar department. The move is expected to streamline the operation of these facilities, ensuring better maintenance and service delivery.

However, a significant change involves the introduction of a daily fee for occupants. Individuals staying in rest houses will be required to pay ₹500 per day, with an additional daily fee of ₹600 for those opting for perimeter houses. Furthermore, charges for food will be separate, allowing occupants to choose their preferred meals.

The main objective of this initiative is to provide a more pleasant experience for individuals utilising these accommodations. Singh highlighted the importance of addressing the subpar conditions in the existing rest houses and underlined the potential for improvement in the quality of services provided.

A notable aspect of this project involves the restoration and enhancement of British-era rest houses scattered across the state. These historical sites will undergo renovations to ensure that they not only preserve their cultural significance but also offer modern facilities to meet contemporary standards. The PWD rest house in Khadrala in Rohru subdivision underwent massive repairs in the late 1960s ahead of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit. Since then, not many repairs have been carried out.