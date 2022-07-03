Coming in September, Chandigarh Golf Club’s own 20-team league
Taking a cue from cricket leagues played across the globe, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is all set to roll out its own golf league, exclusively for its members.
Come September 20, as many as 20 teams of 16 players each, from among the club members, will be seen fiercely competing for the title and top prize of ₹8 lakh. The runners-up team will win ₹4 lakh and the team finishing in third place ₹2 lakh.
Biru Sibia, the captain of CGC, said apart from hosting serious professional events in the club’s annual calendar, they will now be promoting a six-week golf extravaganza, whose auction was likely to take place in August.
“We have been wishing to come up with this competition for a long time. We are happy to finally execute the plan. We want the members to showcase their golfing talent during this month-long event. A lot of other things are yet to be finalised,” said Dr GS Kochhar, the club’s vice-president.
The participating golfers will be seen in coloured uniforms and teams will be named after fierce animals and birds like tigers, lions, jaguars, ninjas, eagles and panthers.
On all match days, five best-ball teams will play along with two singles matches and four players will be rested for every match.
“Every player in a team has to compulsorily play two matches and the live scoring app for this event will make viewing a pleasure,” added Dr Kochhar.
Additionally, the auction and social evenings are expected to engage the club’s 1,800 members.
The event will be managed by former Indian international golfer Brandon de Souza and his team, who have been conducting similar series in many other cities, including Hyderabad, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Kolkata.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics