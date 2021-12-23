Coming soon, e-FIRs for vehicle thefts in Chandigarh

Come January, victims of vehicle theft in Chandigarh will be able to register FIRs from the comfort of their home.

As part of the initiative to cut down delays in registering FIRs, the Chandigarh Police are all set to launch the facility of e-FIR – only for vehicle theft for starters.

Sources in the police force said five to six vehicles were stolen in the city on an average every day. But because complainants were required to visit the police station to get FIRs lodged, the process often got delayed.

In his Independence Day speech on August 15, the then UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, had announced that the Chandigarh Police were in the process of developing a mobile app for registration of e-FIRs in case of vehicle theft.

In a step closer to making the facility a reality, the UT home secretary had issued a notification of setting up an e-police station on November 30. A designated court to deal with these FIRs will also be notified soon.

“Online FIRs will help cut down the inconvenience caused to the victims. They will be able to file the complaint and check its status on the police website. This will also smoothen the process of insurance claims,” said superintendent of police (SP, City) Ketan Bansal.

How will it work

In case of vehicle theft, the complainant would need to fill up a form on the Chandigarh Police website

The complaint will be marked to the police station concerned, following which the investigating officer will visit the complainant for verification

In case the vehicle remains untraced after 21 days, a report will be sent to the court.