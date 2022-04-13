Coming soon, machine-powered sewerage management in Chandigarh

Sewerage management in Chandigarh is set to transform from manual to hi-tech.

In a month’s time, spending around ₹6 crore, the municipal corporation will be procuring automatic suction machines, jetting, grabbing machine equipped with robotic arms, and water- and rust-proof cameras to transmit the live situation in sewers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The equipment will help MC move from manual maintenance of the city’s sewerage and drainage system to one backed by latest technology,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“Using inspection cameras, maintenance staff will be able to detect the type of blockage from outside and determine the equipment required for its cleaning,” said Mitra.

Grabbing machines are equipped with small, truck-mounted handles, which are lowered into the sewer to remove objects or waste blocking it and can also be used to carry them for disposal.

Suction machines are high-vacuum pressure vehicles with the capacity to store retrieved waste water and simultaneously suck out any stubborn materials lodged inside the pipelines. The waste water can be discharged back after filtration. These machines also have jetting pipes to dislodge any materials sticking to sewer wall using high-pressure water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to these, MC will also be purchasing 20 tractors, eight big and small tippers, three small road rollers, boom loaders and a truck.

The Chandigarh MC will be procuring the equipment in a month’s time by spending around ₹6 crore. (HT)

Mitra said, “Our sewermen need to be protected and nurtured. Hence, they have all been insured and linked to social welfare schemes. In case all other efforts fail, the team entering the manholes is granted 10% risk allowance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC is already also working on upgrading the city’s aging sewerage and drainage system. “Upgrade of the city’s sewage treatment plants is underway. The plant in Maloya has already been upgraded and the remaining seven are undergoing improvements. Work on two of these will be completed by July 2022, another two by December 2022 and the remaining three by March 2023,” the MC commissioner said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON