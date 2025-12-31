Commercial waste collection MoU among agendas cleared

The municipal corporation (MC) House on Tuesday passed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to regularise and streamline door-to-door garbage collection from commercial units across the city. This was among more than 15 agendas cleared by the House. Collectors are strictly prohibited from demanding money directly from shop owners (HT Photo)

Under the MoU, traditional collectors serving shops, offices, hotels, and restaurants are now brought under the ambit of MC regulations. The agreement introduces strict penalties for non-compliance and sets rules regarding biometric attendance, courteous behaviour, fixed duty hours, and the mandatory collection of segregated waste. Collectors are strictly prohibited from demanding money directly from shop owners and doing so will incur a fine on verification of complaint and even termination of contract.

The House also approved the ₹48.8 crore modernisation of the multispecies abattoir complex in Industrial Area, Phase I. Built in 2000, the facility’s outdated systems will be replaced with scientific infrastructure to better manage solid and liquid waste, ensuring compliance with CPCC, NGT, and government regulations. Such facilities produce substantial amounts of solid and liquid waste (blood, fat, bones, intestinal contents, wastewater) that can cause significant pollution if not managed properly, it was stated.

The MC also granted exemptions on standby duty charges for fire safety cover at government functions falling under the area jurisdiction of UT Chandigarh as well as various religious events within the city. Additionally, the MC approved a budget of ₹1.05 crore for the 54th Rose Festival, set to be held in February 2026.

(EMBED) Councillors demand anti-defection law; welcome mayor election by show of hands

Cutting across party lines, councillors Manoj Sonkar of BJP, Sachin Galav of Congress, and Yogesh Dhingra of AAP urged governor Gulab Chand Kataria to introduce the anti-defection law to the Chandigarh MC. Congress and AAP members also thanked the governor for the decision to conduct future mayoral elections via a show of hands to ensure transparency. AAP councillors said that the decision to hold the election by a show of hands has already accomplished half the task, and now the remaining work should be completed by implementing the anti-defection law.

Addressing the House, the governor appreciated the collective efforts of mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and MC commissioner Amit Kumar. He advised councillors to prioritise ward-specific development and emphasised the need for population-based planning for community centres,so that facilities are created where they are genuinely required. He further emphasised identifying areas requiring focused development and prioritising projects that directly benefit citizens.

MC’s fiscal health stabilised: Commissioner

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar made a detailed presentation on the corporation’s current financial status, outlining measures taken to prudently manage expenditure, rationalise costs, enhance operational efficiency, along with key revenue generation measures, including strengthening of property tax collection, rationalisation of user charges and fees, and improved monitoring of municipal assets. Despite financial challenges, he said that the corporation has been able to stabilise its finances through better planning, monitoring, and disciplined budget management.