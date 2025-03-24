Menu Explore
Committed to breaking paddy-wheat cycle: CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 24, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Here, he announced the construction of a hostel and seminar hall at the center, where he also honoured 74 progressive farmers and released the ‘Haryana Horticulture’ magazine.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is committed to pulling the farmers out of the paddy-wheat cycle and also increase their income, for which many schemes have been started in their interest.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at the Indo-Israel Vegetable Excellence Centre in Gharaunda of Karnal district on Sunday. (Sourced)
The chief minister was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day 11th Mega Sabji Expo-2025 organised at the Indo-Israel Vegetable Excellence Centre in Gharaunda of Karnal district.

Saini also paid tribute to the revolutionaries Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day.

Speaking at the occasion, the CM said that this year, the agriculture budget has been increased by 19.2% and youth working in the agriculture sector will be sent to Israel so that they can become aware of new agricultural technologies.

“Farmers are the pride of Haryana. They have set an example by moving away from the traditional crop cycle and increasing production through innovation and modern techniques in fruit, vegetable cultivation and beekeeping. The expo is an important platform for farmers to get information about agricultural techniques. Many of their problems have been resolved and new possibilities have also been explored,” he added.

He said in the budget of 2025-26, the state government has proposed to increase the subsidy amount for the purchase of indigenous cow from 25,000 to 30,000.

“Following the concept of Per Drop-More Crop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmers are also using drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and mulching to save precious water. The government is trying to help farmers at every step in the farming process, i.e. before sowing, after sowing and even after harvesting. Following this principle, the government is providing many types of concessions and facilities,” Saini said.

Haryana assembly speaker and local BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, agriculture and darmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, MLAs Jagmohan Anand and Yoginder Rana, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department additional chief secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru, additional principal secretary to the chief minister, Dr Saket Kumar, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University vice-chancellor Suresh Kumar Malhotra and several other dignitaries and farmers were present.

