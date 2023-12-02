Committed to dismantle drug network in state: Khattar in Panipat

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the government is engaged in dismantling the networks of drug smugglers in the state.

Khattar highlighted the state’s commitment to eradicate drug menace in Haryana during a drug de-addiction campaign at a centre of Sant Nirankari Mission near Bhodwal Majri village in Panipat.

Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the head of the mission, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar were also present on this occasion.

Highlighting the society’s role in combating social evils, Khattar said that Sant Nirankari Mission is playing an important role in the state government’s ongoing endeavours to completely eradicate drug addiction.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the unmet demands and aspirations of people push them into stressful situations, turning them to drug consumption which hinders their overall progress. The menace of drug addiction has become worldwide, he added.

“He encouraged the youth to promptly report any information about drug smugglers to the Narcotics Control Bureau. Assuring swift action, he asserted that the government would not hesitate to dismantle the networks of drug smugglers,” a statement read.