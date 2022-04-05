Committee formed to implement central services rules in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday constituted a committee, headed by the UT home secretary, for the implementation of the central services rules in Chandigarh.

The committee, which also comprises senior officials from the finance and personnel departments, will examine the changes to be made in pay scales, allowances and other service conditions to bring administration employees on par with those under the Union government.

The Union ministry of home affairs had notified the Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022 on March 29, replacing the Punjab service rules with the central services rules from April 1.

As per the notification, the conditions of service of Groups A, B and C employees will be the same as the conditions of service of the central government employees appointed to corresponding services and posts, and will be governed by the same rules and orders as applicable to the latter category of persons.

The conditions of the Group D employees will correspond to those of Group C posts in central civil services.

The UT administrator can revise their pay scales from time to time so as to bring them on par with the scales of pay sanctioned by the Government of India for the corresponding categories of its employees.

Union home minister Amit Shah, on his one-day visit to the city on March 27, had announced that the central services rules will be implemented in Chandigarh. While most of the unions of UT employees, particularly teachers and nurses, had welcomed the move, some unions had argued that it would lower the pay scales. The announcement had also elicited strong criticism from political parties in Punjab.

Major impact of the shift from Punjab to central services rules will be an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60 years. The child care leave for women will increase from one year to two years. For professors in colleges under administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, several other allowances are also likely to increase.

