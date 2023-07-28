Solid waste mgmt: Two panels formed to identify land in Panchkula, Kalka

A day after Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, directed the officials of Panchkula and Kalka civic bodies to identify land for setting up solid waste management plants, two committees have been set up for the purpose.

Two machines are being installed to treat the legacy waste in Sector 23, Panchkula, with the project set to be completed by March 2024. (Sant Arora/HT)

Panchkula municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta, who also holds the charge of district municipal commissioner, set up two committees under deputy municipal commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary.

The team entrusted with identifying land for Panchkula includes executive engineer Sumit Malik, naib tehsildar Aneeraj Sharma and chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Avinash Singla. While those in the committee for Kalka include executive engineer Akshaya, executive officer Ravinder, municipal engineer Darshan and CSI Madan.

“These two committees will select land in Kalka and Panchkula in the next 10 days and give their reports,” said Gupta.

He said, “If solid waste management plants are built in Panchkula and Kalka, the cities’ waste will be disposed of daily locally, which will also help reduce cost of transportation.”

At present, garbage is being collected from door to door in Panchkula and after segregation of waste, it is being transported to Ambala for processing.

Along with this, the commissioner said the contractor engaged in the bio-mining of legacy waste in Sector 23 and Jhuriwala had been given a deadline of December 31.

It may be mentioned that two machines are being installed to treat the legacy waste in Sector 23, with the project set to be completed by March 2024. The initiative aims to dispose of 3 lakh metric tons (MT) of waste, with approximately 60,000 MT treated biologically each month.

While at the Jhuriwala site, one machine has already been installed and work is expected to conclude by December 2023. The site will manage the disposal of approximately 90,000 MT of waste.

