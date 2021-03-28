Common Entrance Examination now on April 25

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the post of soldier general duty that had been scheduled for March 28 has been postponed to April 25 due to the surge in coronavirus cases and on advise of the civil administration.

Officials at Ludhiana’s army recruiting office said candidates who have successfully completed their physical and medical examination during the rally held in Khanna were to appear for CEE. Candidates from Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar (Mohali) will take the exam once the situation improves in the state. Last year, the recruitment rally had been conducted from December 7 to 27 at AS College ground, Khanna.

Of 14,000 registered candidates, 10,000 candidates attended the rally, of which 1,832 candidates are eligible to take the CEE. Earlier, the CEE was scheduled earlier for February 28 at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. However, it could not be conducted because of technical reasons.