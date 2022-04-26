Commonwealth medallist among five held in Hisar bank robbery case

The Hisar STF on Monday arrested five persons, including a junior commonwealth games gold medallist in connection with the robbery at a Union Bank’s Azad Nagar branch in Hisar on April 18.

Police produced them before a local court in Hisar which granted them eight-day police remand.

The arrested men have been identified as main accused Soni, of Hisar, who is a junior commonwealth games gold medallist and is serving in ITBP, Pradeep, of Hisar, Sonu, of Jind, and Sonepat natives Vikas Kumar and Naveen.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Kumar said they have arrested five persons for robbing ₹16.19 lakh from Union Bank’s Azad Nagar branch on April 18.

“We nabbed main conspirator Soni from near Guru Jambeshwar University and recovered ₹60,000 and a gun, which he had snatched from the bank’s security guard during the robbery. We have recovered ₹2.40 lakh from the five accused so far,” police said.

“During primary investigation, Soni revealed that he used to come for practice at Hisar’s Mahavir stadium where he came in contact with Pradeep. Soni had prepared the plan which he executed with four aides,” the SP added.

On April 18, armed assailants had robbed nearly ₹16.19 lakh from the said branch. They had also snatched five mobile phones from bank employees and customers.