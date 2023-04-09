Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prime accused held in Yamunanagar inter-religious conflict

Prime accused held in Yamunanagar inter-religious conflict

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 09, 2023 12:15 AM IST

The accused was identified as Wasim, alias Tota, who will be presented before a court on Sunday, a police spokesperson said; Satpal alleged that while they were going for a religious event on Hanuman Jayanti, Wasim met them on their way and objected to their sloganeering and later in the day, threatened him with a few other men

Days after a communal clash erupted between two groups, the police on Saturday arrested a prime accused in the case for allegedly thrashing a few men from the Hindu community.

As per the case, Satpal, a resident of Bibipur village, found that a religious flag at the top of his house was burnt and when enquired, his neighbour objected to raising such flags. (Gettty images)

The accused was identified as Wasim, alias Tota, who will be presented before a court on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

As per the case, Satpal, a resident of Bibipur village, found that a religious flag at the top of his house was burnt and when enquired, his neighbour objected to raising such flags.

Satpal alleged that while they were going for a religious event on Hanuman Jayanti, Wasim met them on their way and objected to their sloganeering and later in the day, threatened him with a few other men.

“On our complaint, a meeting was arranged by the sarpanch and the matter was resolved. While we were heading home, Wasim and his associates gathered and thrashed us badly,” he said in his police statement.

A case was registered against seven men at Buria police station. Following the incident, a huge police force was deployed in the village. DSP, Yamunanagar-2, Rajiv Kumar, said, “The complaint was received after the clash and an FIR was registered immediately. All the accused will be arrested soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meeting police hanuman jayanti case accused complaint thrashing court sarpanch neighbour
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP