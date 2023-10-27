Commuters complain of eye irritation, suffocation after chemical spill at Transport Nagar

Commuters in Transport Nagar complained of irritation in the eyes and suffocation after a chemical spilled from a tanker on Friday afternoon. Police managed to bring the situation under control after rinsing the area with water.

Inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer of Moti Nagar police station, said they are trying to trace the vehicle from which the chemical was spilt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It has not yet been ascertained from which vehicle the chemical was spilt. Police, however, said that the chemical spill was in small quantity thus a major tragedy was averted. Only a few commuters experienced irritation in the eyes and suffocation, the police said.

