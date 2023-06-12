Overcharging, poor sanitation at toilets raise a stink at Ludhiana bus stand

Commuters using the sanitation facilities at the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal are have to face inconvenience owing poor management and overcharging. An employee collecting user fee at a public toilet at Ludhiana inter-state bus terminus on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Commuters said that alongside being forced to pay over double the set charges, they also face troubles as male staff is posted outside women’s washrooms. The workers at the facility cited the unavailability of female employees as the reason behind the problem.

While expressing her concerns, Usha, who travels from Kotakpura to Ludhiana twice a week, said, “ I have to pay ₹10 to use the public bathroom every time. Moreover, male employees are usually the ones collecting money from us and they often behave inappropriately when questioned about the overcharging. I urge the state government to address this issue and provide clean washrooms, along with female attendants.” The price to use the facility is set at ₹5.

The lack of maintenance and cleanliness at the washrooms also added to their discomfort. Additionally, the washroom for disabled individuals has allegedly been locked for several months. The employees said that it has been locked as it needs renovation.

Visitors said that they are forced to cover their faces while using the facilities due to the foul smell. Leaking taps and clogged toilets also add on to the problems.

As per the bus stand officials, the contract with the company responsible for maintaining the public bathrooms is expiring next month and the department is now seeking a new company to oversee them.

Surjit Singh, a resident of the city, shared his experience, saying, “I was traveling to Bathinda with my nine-year-old daughter. I was alarmed to see male employees posted outside the female washrooms. I waited outside till my daughter used the facility. She said that the toilet was in poor condition, with leaking taps and broken seats.”

MLA West Gurpreet Singh Gogi said that he had also received complaints in the past regarding overcharging at the facilities and had directed the general manager of the bus stand to take action. He also called for strict measures against the contractor and cancellation of their contract, if needed.

Navraj Batish, the general manager of the bus stand, said, “I have issued multiple notices to the contractor for their failure to maintain the public toilets and regarding the overcharging as we have received multiple complaints. I have instructed the contractor to not assign male employees outside the female washrooms. We will soon float tenders for the maintenance of the bus stand.”