Commuters hassled as protesting teachers block airport road

With protesting 646 unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) Teachers’ Union members blocking the airport road near Sohana Gurdwara, commuters were at the receiving end.

Their five teachers are already atop the water tank near Sohana over their long-pending demand. The protesters blocked the road from 9 am and continued protesting till the filling of the report.

On the other hand, the police had a tough time in diverting the traffic and at several traffic lights and intersections, a massive traffic jam was witnessed.

These teachers belong to specialised categories like BEd or Physical Training Instructors (PTIs). Before the 2017 state assembly polls, the Congress had promised ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ (a job for every household).

The president of the union, Gurlabh Singh, alias Bhola, said, “We were promised by Pargat Singh when he was an MLA to get our appointments regularised and said if he becomes a minister he will get it done at the earliest. But it is a sorry state of affairs that an honest politician like Pargat Singh also eats up his words as after being sworn in as a minister in the Punjab cabinet, he has forgotten what he promised. We have also presented a memorandum in this regard.”

