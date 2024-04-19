Commuters push for early start of Doraha-Neelon RoB work in Ludhiana

Though the Northern Railways has recently agreed to construct a railway overbridge (RoB) at Doraha-Neelon crossing on the Ludhiana-Ambala rail line, commuters are pushing for an early start of the RoB work as frequent traffic jams has become the order of the day there. The frequent technical snags at the crossing make the situation even worse. Commuters, residents and villagers had to face a lot of inconvenience due to the faulty level crossing. (HT File photo for presentation)

The proposed RoB has been anticipated for quite some time, which was recently given the nod. The residents have urged the authorities to expedite the work as soon as possible as only an estimate has been sent to the higher authorities till now, with residents eagerly awaiting its implementation to ease the traffic woes plaguing the area.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The frequent technical snags at the crossing make the situation even worse. Commuters, residents and villagers had to face a lot of inconvenience due to the faulty level crossing

According to an employee at the railway crossing at Doraha road, around 170 trains cross every day from this crossing. At times, it takes longer for the traffic to cross due to the railway crossing’s closure. He stated that this is one of the busiest roads across the district.

Kamlesh, a vendor near the railway crossing, said, “I have been here for the past several years and traffic congestion is a common affair on this road”.

An official from the Ambala railway division said, “The approval for the railway overbridge has been given and the estimate for the same has been forwarded to the higher authorities and soon work will be awarded for its construction”.