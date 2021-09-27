Complacency can lead to third wave after Diwali: Chandigarh DHS

Any complacency in following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, especially in view of the festive season, can lead to another surge in Chandigarh, Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, said on Sunday.

“Immunity against the virus starts ebbing after six months. The second wave in Chandigarh was recorded in April and May, and the immunity of those infected will now start decreasing with each passing week. At this time, if people stop following Covid-19 guidelines, especially wearing of face masks, the cases will start increasing again,” said Dr Kang, who is set to retire on September 30.

Dr Kang said the third wave could be witnessed after Diwali as people start moving out in crowded places and markets in the festival season.

“The variants of coronavirus are also believed to be more transmittable. The only way to boost our immunity is to get vaccinated at the earliest. As more and more people are getting fully vaccinated in Chandigarh, the infection is spreading at a slower rate among the community,” she said.

Amid the possibility of another surge, the UT health department is ramping up medical facilities and infrastructure in government hospitals.

“The department is already installing oxygen generation plants at government hospitals, and private hospitals are also following suit. The number of ICU beds and ventilators has also been increased. Essential drugs and equipment are being procured in advance. The health staff is being trained to handle the situation,” said Dr Kang, who joined the post on October 1, 2020, and handled the second wave of pandemic in Chandigarh.