Computer teachers, lab attendants protest in Karnal, seek regular jobs

Published on Aug 17, 2022 05:08 AM IST
Demanding a hike in their salaries and regular jobs, scores of computer teachers and lab attendants from state on Tuesday held a protest in Karnal. The demonstrators gathered outside mini-secretariat
Surender Peont, state president of the Computer Lab Attendant Association, said they will continue their protest until their demands, including regular jobs, minimum 30,000 salary, EPF benefits and the establishment of new computer labs in government schools, are fulfilled. (Ht Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Demanding a hike in their salaries and regular jobs, scores of computer teachers and lab attendants from the state on Tuesday held a protest in Karnal.

The demonstrators who reached Karnal from different districts of the state gathered outside the mini-secretariat here. They wanted to gherao the chief minister’s residence at Prem Nagar, but the police foiled their attempt and managed to stop them a few metres away as they were not allowed to move forward.

The protesters staged a dharna on the road. Duty magistrate Kuldeep Singh (GM roadways) reached there but failed to pacify them. Later, they agreed to end the protest following assurance of a meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Surender Peont, state president of the Computer Lab Attendant Association, said they will continue their protest until their demands, including regular jobs, minimum 30,000 salary, EPF benefits and the establishment of new computer labs in government schools, are fulfilled.

