Computer teachers, lab attendants protest in Karnal, seek regular jobs

: Demanding a hike in their salaries and regular jobs, scores of computer teachers and lab attendants from the state on Tuesday held a protest in Karnal.

The demonstrators who reached Karnal from different districts of the state gathered outside the mini-secretariat here. They wanted to gherao the chief minister’s residence at Prem Nagar, but the police foiled their attempt and managed to stop them a few metres away as they were not allowed to move forward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesters staged a dharna on the road. Duty magistrate Kuldeep Singh (GM roadways) reached there but failed to pacify them. Later, they agreed to end the protest following assurance of a meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Surender Peont, state president of the Computer Lab Attendant Association, said they will continue their protest until their demands, including regular jobs, minimum ₹30,000 salary, EPF benefits and the establishment of new computer labs in government schools, are fulfilled.