Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Confidence motion ‘unconstitutional’: BJP launches fresh salvo at Punjab govt’s move

Confidence motion ‘unconstitutional’: BJP launches fresh salvo at Punjab govt’s move

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 08:55 PM IST

BJP state general secretary Rajesh Bagha said CM conveyed false information to governor and cheated people by bringing an unconstitutional confidence motion through back door

BJP workers and party leaders holding a protest at BR Ambedkar Chowk in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and local leaders protested here on Monday against the Confidence Motion presented in Vidhaan Sabha by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday. The protest was held at BR Ambedkar Chowk.

Calling the move unconstitutional, BJP state general secretary, Rajesh Bagha said the chief minister Bhagwant Mann has not only lied to the governor but has miserably failed in performing his duty as CM. He said that the CM conveyed false information to the Governor and cheated the people of Punjab by bringing an unconstitutional ‘confidence motion’ through the back door. “What is the need of bringing a trust vote to the Punjab government with 92 MLAs?”, he questioned.

BJP state spokesperson, Mohinder Bhagat said that Punjab government is doing a new propaganda every day to hide its failures. Sarbjit Singh Makkar, who has contested the elections from Jalandhar cantonment, said that law and order in the state has completely deteriorated under the rule of the AAP government and corruption is at its peak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP