Confidence motion ‘unconstitutional’: BJP launches fresh salvo at Punjab govt’s move

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and local leaders protested here on Monday against the Confidence Motion presented in Vidhaan Sabha by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday. The protest was held at BR Ambedkar Chowk.

Calling the move unconstitutional, BJP state general secretary, Rajesh Bagha said the chief minister Bhagwant Mann has not only lied to the governor but has miserably failed in performing his duty as CM. He said that the CM conveyed false information to the Governor and cheated the people of Punjab by bringing an unconstitutional ‘confidence motion’ through the back door. “What is the need of bringing a trust vote to the Punjab government with 92 MLAs?”, he questioned.

BJP state spokesperson, Mohinder Bhagat said that Punjab government is doing a new propaganda every day to hide its failures. Sarbjit Singh Makkar, who has contested the elections from Jalandhar cantonment, said that law and order in the state has completely deteriorated under the rule of the AAP government and corruption is at its peak.

