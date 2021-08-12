Cong behaviour in House proves its collusion with BJP: Harsimrat

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said by not raising a voice against farm laws in Parliament and not demanding a discussion on the issue, the Congress party has proved that it is hand-in-glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement here, Harsimrat said it was shocking that the Congress party held mock protests in favour of farmers outside Parliament but refused to raise the issue in the House.

“The Congress members protested inside Parliament seeking a discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue but didn’t take a similar stand on the farm laws,” she said.

Harsimrat said the Congress party’s collusion with the BJP could also be seen from the fact that even when the government solicited its cooperation to get the 127th Amendment passed, the former agreed unconditionally without demanding that the issue of farm laws be discussed first.

“Even yesterday (Tuesday) the chair allowed discussion on the farm laws in the Rajya Sabha but the Congress members started protesting on an issue of procedure instead of using the platform to highlight the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government,” she said, adding the Congress members played into the hands of the government by forcing adjournment of the House, which suited the BJP.

She said the Congress had been following this game plan ever since the farm bills were put up for approval in Parliament. She said Rahul Gandhi absented himself from the Lok Sabha by travelling out of the country. The Bathinda MP said a large number of Congress MPs in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling party was on a weak wicket, absented themselves deliberately when the bills were put up for voting and allowed their easy passage.