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Cong campaign lacked firepower in Ambala mayoral contest, say analysts

Votes polled by Congress and Independent candidates were 372 more than those of winner; analysts say the independent candidate’s presence prevented the contest from becoming neck-and-neck

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:16 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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In the Ambala municipal corporation (MC) poll that saw BJP’s 32-year-old mayoral candidate Akshita Saini cruising to victory by a margin of 21,358 votes on Wednesday, the Congress’ campaign lacked the momentum and intensity displayed by the ruling party, political analysts have said.

BJP’s 32-year-old mayoral candidate Akshita Saini defeated Congress’ Kulwinder Kaur by a margin of 21,358 votes.

The winning candidate secured 52,794 votes, defeating Kulwinder Kaur of the Congress, who polled 31,436 votes. Independent candidate Sonia Chaudhary, backed by AAP-INLD, finished as the second runner-up with 21,730 votes, and 1,691 voters opted for NOTA.

Political analyst Suman Bhatnagar said Sonia’s presence prevented the contest from becoming neck-and-neck. Figures showed that the total votes polled by Congress’ Kulwinder Kaur and the Independent candidate were 372 more than those of Akshita Saini.

“Sonia caused much damage to the Congress as a big chunk of the votes she got were anti-BJP, coming from a section of ruling party leaders having sour relations with BJP’s former minister Aseem Goel, who led the poll campaign,” Bhatnagar said.

Regarding Congress’ performance, he said, “There was no spark. Senior leaders like Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala were absent. Only Deepender Hooda and Rao Narender addressed a few rallies. Whereas chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed meetings in eight wards, in addition to chairing huge congregations.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Cong campaign lacked firepower in Ambala mayoral contest, say analysts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Cong campaign lacked firepower in Ambala mayoral contest, say analysts
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