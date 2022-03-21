Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong corners Haryana govt amid discussion on demands for grants
chandigarh news

Cong corners Haryana govt amid discussion on demands for grants

The Congress MLAs put the Haryana government on the backfoot and caused uproar in the House when 45 different demands for grants on budget 2022-23 were taken up for discussion and voting towards the end of more than six-hour-long Haryana assembly sitting on Monday
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking during the state budget session in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Congress MLAs put the Haryana government on the backfoot and caused uproar in the House when 45 different demands for grants on budget 2022-23 were taken up for discussion and voting towards the end of more than six-hour-long Haryana assembly sitting on Monday.

Rohtak segment MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, who had moved a ‘cut motion’ against a number of demands, spearheaded the Congress’ offensive along with Neeraj Sharma (Faridabad NIT) and Aftab Ahmed (Nuh).

The three Congress MLAs had moved the most cut motions much to the discomfiture of the ruling party MLAs. Deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa had a tough time maintaining order in the House as Congress MLA Batra and other party MLAs launched a piercing attack against the government.

Din prevailed in the House when deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala advised Congress MLA Batra that while speaking on a cut motion the member should be specific and stick to the point.

A section of the Congress MLAs wanted to speak despite not moving cut motion notices in advance. The Congress did not let the government pass the demands without heated arguments as other Congress MLAs also insisted to speak, saying conventions and precedents should be followed and not just rules of business of the Vidhan Sabha.

RELATED STORIES

“Why are members who have not moved cut motion insisting to speak?” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked referring to Congress leader Kiran Choudhry who without moving cut motion was demanding that she should be allowed to speak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP