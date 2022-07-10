Congress’ Mohali expulsions: Somal, Bedi claim support of councillors

A day after Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled from the Congress for six years over anti-party activities, the leaders lashed out at the party high command and claimed they still had the councillors’ support.

While addressing a press conference, where several Congress councillors were present, Somal and Bedi alleged that their sudden expulsion seemed to be the result of a conspiracy by some Congress leaders and their “secret pact with the AAP”.

Notably, the expulsion orders, issued by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, came a month after Amarjit, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.

Despite joining the BJP and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, Amarjit continues to hold the mayor’s seat with the support of the Congress councillors, who are said to have been convinced by Somal and Bedi.

Since Amarjit’s departure to BJP, the MC House of 50 now has 36 Congress councillors, 11 Azad group councillors, while two are independents.

On Saturday, Somal and Bedi also said though some Congress councillors voted against party lines in the elections for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor last year, no action was taken against them.

“On the contrary, we have been sacked from the party by doubting our loyalty. We have been supporting the mayor only for the multi-faceted development of the city. The councillors will not go against the mayor,” they said.