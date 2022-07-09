Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor for anti-party activities
The Congress on Friday expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi from the party for six years over anti-party activities.
The orders, issued by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, come a month after Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.
Despite joining the BJP and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, Amarjit continues to hold the mayor’s seat, purportedly with the support of the Congress councillors, who are said to have been convinced by Somal and Bedi.
In the MC House of 50, the Congress has 37 councillors, 11 councillors are from the Azad group, while two are independents.
Soon after their expulsion, Somal and Bedi held an emergency meeting with councillors, who assured them of full support. Both leaders also denied joining any other political party.
In the meeting, the duo termed the party’s decision “unfortunate”, which had hurt them a lot.
Somal said he had been associated with the Congress since his retirement and had worked for the party as a loyal soldier. “The people of Mohali elected me and made me the senior deputy mayor, and I rose above any kind of politics to serve them. I have never taken any action against the party nor have I ever talked about leaving it,” he said.
Stating that he was saddened by the party’s decision, Bedi said he had just met Warring on Thursday and yet he had been sacked without any notice, adding that the Punjab Congress had already suffered a great loss by taking such dictatorial decisions. He said he had been working as a loyal worker of the Congress since 1992 after joining its youth wing and was not sure why he was expelled.
Congress’ district unit chief Rishav Jain, who is also a councillor, said, “How can a BJP mayor be supported by Congress councillors? The state Congress president will hold a meeting with the councillors next week and decide on the next course of action.”
-
Jobless man on gunpoint robbery spree arrested by Ambala police
Probing into the July 3 car robbery in Manakpur village of Ambala City, local police have arrested a 42-year-old jobless man who had also snatched two scooters in Mohali, including one from a minor girl on Airport Road on June 12. The accused, Nazirgir, a resident of Patiala's Rajpura, was arrested from his home town on Thursday. The Hyundai i20 robbed from Ambala and an imported pistol were recovered from him.
-
Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence
The Punjab education department has terminated the services of two government teachers for remaining absent from duty for years. Swaranjit Kaur and Jatinder Kaur, both Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, were posted at the government primary schools in Chhota Singapura, Kurali block, and Banur block, Naraingarh Jhungian, respectively. In Swaranjit's case, deputy district education officer Santosh Rani had launched an inquiry on April 17, 2018, but the teacher did not join it.
-
Chandigarh court reserves order on Kalyani’s bail plea
A local court on Friday took up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, and reserved its order for July 13. Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21.
-
Heavy rain alert for Chandigarh on July 9, 10
After sunny weather for two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of heavy to very heavy rain in the city on Saturday. According to IMD, a rain spell is termed “heavy” when 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain is recorded in the city within 24 hours, while it is called “very heavy” if it's between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Chances of heavy rain will continue on Sunday as well.
-
Constable among four held for snatching ₹35 lakh in Punjab’s Kurali
Police have arrested four men, including a constable, for snatching ₹35 lakh from a businessman's workers by posing as GST sleuths in Kurali on June 6. The constable, Harjit Singh, is posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib. His accomplices have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Jassi; Barinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered ₹17 lakh of the snatched money from their possession.
