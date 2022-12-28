Cong MLAs oppose amendments to HSGA

: Congress MLAs on Wednesday opposed the amendments being made to Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act allowing for constitution of the ad-hoc committee on more than one occasion if the elected committee to manage the Haryana gurdwaras could not be constituted within 18 months.

The Congress MLAs also objected to the proposed amendment empowering the government to nominate a member of the committee or the ad-hoc committee as patron.

Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said that the constitution of the new ad-hoc committee was also not satisfactory as those who had opposed the constitution of separate gurdwara management committee for Haryana were inducted in it.

His fellow party MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that amendment in the Act will open avenues for another round of litigation.

“The ad-hoc committee is a government-nominated committee. The focus should be to get the elections conducted within six months. There is no need to amend the law to provide for reconstitution of the ad-hoc committee for another 18 months,” he said.

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hood said that there was no need for the provision to nominate a member of the committee or the ad-hoc committee as patron. “In Sikhism, Guru Granth Sahib is regarded as the patron,” Batra said.

Four bills passed

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Haryana Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2022 were passed by the assembly on the final day of the winter session. The state legislature was adjourned sine die by the speaker on Wednesday.