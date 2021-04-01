Cong releases vision document for Dharamshala MC; promises to set up funicular railway system

The Congress on Wednesday released its vision document for the Dharamshala municipal corporation which goes to polls on April 7.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore released the vision document in presence of AICC secretary and former Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania, District Congress Committee President Ajay Mahajan, former MP Chander Kumar and MLA Pawan Kajal.

In the 33-point document Congress promised to set up funicular railway system in Dharamshala town besides reviving the skyway project.

It also promised to extend the Dharamshala Smart City project to all the 17 wards. Stress has been laid on easing the map approval system, and CCTV surveillance for security and safety of the residents. To promote the sports and health lifestyle, the Congress promised to implement public bicycle scheme and swimming pool complex. Twenty-four hour water supply, houses for homeless and a tourism schemes are the other key promises made by Congress.

Earlier, addressing a press conference Rathore unleashed a scathing attack on BJP-led centre and state governments over rising inflation, unemployment and law and order situation.He said the Congress was contesting the MC elections on the slogan of ‘development and destruction’.

Rathore said while the Congress government carried out development in the state, the BJP has ruined what was built over the years. He said in three years the BJP government done nothing which could be counted as a big achievement.

“Chief Minister rues that the one year was wasted due to pandemic. It is just an excuse to hide failure of his government. The leadership quality is best reflected during crises. Sadly, the present chief minister doesn’t have such qualities,” he said.

The Congress president said the BJP and the state government was nowhere to be seen during the pandemic. Instead, of providing relief, the state government increased the burden on the common public by increasing power and water tariffs and bus fares.

He said the Congress workers in Dharamshala were enthusiastic and the party was also getting a huge support in the wards. He expressed confidence that Congress will win all the four municipal corporations in the state.

Meanwhile, answering a question on BJP charges of corruption in underground dustbins installed in Dharamshala during Congress regime, former minister Sudhir Sharma said after coming to the power chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated a scheme to install similar dustbins in Sunderngar town of his home district Mandi.

“However, the project for Dharamshala town was closed and the payment of the German company which installed the bins was halted. The government released the payment only after German government stalled the visa application of chief minister over non-payment of dues,” he alleged.

“If there were some irregularities the government should have probed it and punished the guilty, even if it was me,” he said.

Congress president Kuleep Rathore said the party has decided to campaign in the elections without posters in the MC elections. The posters not only pollute the environment but also deface the town. Instead we have started “My Flag My Pride” campaign under which the party workers will install flags on their houses.