Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong row: Rawat briefs Rahul on Punjab, to visit state next week
chandigarh news

Cong row: Rawat briefs Rahul on Punjab, to visit state next week

Rawat apprised Rahul of the latest developments as factions supporting chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu are engaged in a war of words
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Cong row: Rawat briefs Rahul on Punjab, to visit state next week

New Delhi

Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Saturday said he would visit the state soon as he briefed former party president Rahul Gandhi on the situation.

Rawat apprised Rahul of the latest developments as factions supporting chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu are engaged in a war of words. “I have briefed him on whatever the situation in Punjab is,” Rawat, also the in-charge of party affairs in the state, told reporters after meeting Rahul here.

“In the next two-three days, I will visit Punjab and will meet party leaders. I will also meet Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu,” he said.

The Punjab Congress finds itself as a divided lot a few months ahead of assembly elections, with Amarinder and Sidhu being at loggerheads. The infighting refuses to die down even after the former cricketer was appointed the PCC chief. Sidhu has also urged the party leadership to give him freedom in decision-making, telling them that he does not want to be a dummy party chief.

RELATED STORIES

He said this after one of his advisers -- Malvinder Singh Mali -- had to quit following pressure from the chief minister’s camp over his alleged controversial remarks on Kashmir.

Some dissident ministers and MLAs had met Rawat at Dehradun and demanded Amarinder’s removal as the CM. However, Rawat made it clear that the next assembly elections would be fought under Amarinder’s leadership.

The chief minister’s camp also sought action against Sidhu over Mali’s remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana minister Anil Vij takes dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu

Haryana highways blocked after farmers lathicharged in Karnal

Congress workers attacking BJP leaders in guise of farmers: Ashwani Sharma

Narco-gangster angle emerges in Pathankot heroin haul case
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP