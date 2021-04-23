Cong secy Sudhir Sharma offers Dharamshala home as Covid care facility

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sudhir Sharma on Thursday offered his residence here to be utilised as a COVID care centre.

In a letter to Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati, Sharma said, “Acknowledging the pandemic spread of coronavirus in our state and acute shortage of care centres/isolation centres nearby, it’s imperative that we augment the capacity of the system to handle as many cases as possible.” “In the coming months, the load on district healthcare infrastructure is only expected to increase, which will require help and work on private/social solutions. Therefore I would humbly request you to kindly accept my premises/home situated at Rakkar in Dharamshala area to be engaged and utilised as a COVID care or isolation centre,” the former Himachal Pradesh minister said.

He indicated that around 50 patients can be accommodated at his residence, which can be readied for the purpose within 10 days.

He also offered to bear the expanses of the patients admitted at the facility. He said the premise also has space for administrative offices, main control room and logistic area.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner welcomed the offer but said a Covid Care Centre or isolation centre should have oxygen supply and other medical facilities. Prajapati said it is not possible to create a Covid-care facility at a private house.

He also said district authorities have put together adequate arrangements in place to meet any exigency.