Cong sowed seeds of privatisation: Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dalewal on Sunday said the Congress-led central government sowed the seeds of privatisation in the rural economy.

Addressing a mahapanchayat in Abohar, Dalewal said as the finance minister in the PV Narsimha Rao government, Manmohan Singh worked to invite corporate sector in India that adversely impacted farmers.

“It is important for the youth to understand that Manmohan Singh had worked with World Bank and on becoming Union finance minister and then the PM, he pushed for the policies for the private sector. Now, the Narendra Modi government has crossed all limits,” said Dalewal, who is also the president of BKU (Sindhupur).

Without directly mentioning of the incident of attack on BJP legislator Arun Narang, Dalewal said any such instance would have a negative impact on the farmers’ agitation.

President of Rajewal faction of BKU, Balbir Singh Rajewal also slammed PM Modi and the BJP leadership for “pursuing anti-people policies” that carried a “hidden agenda” to benefit only a few “Gujarat-based corporates”.