Cong to ensure MSP, debt waiver, free power for farmers: Khera

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting farmers by calling them “Khalistanis”, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said his party would provide a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), free electricity for farming and establish a commission for debt waiver. He also said the party would ensure that compensation for crop failure is transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries within 30 days. According to Congress leader Pawan Khera, the Lok Sabha elections this time are a do-or-die battle for the Congress.

Addressing a press conference in the party’s office here, he said the Lok Sabha elections this time were a do-or-die battle for the Congress. “Rahul Gandhi has undertaken a nationwide journey to understand the feelings and problems of the people. It was not easy to gauge the pulse of the nation, but we did so,” he said.

Targeting the PM, he said, “In the last 10 years, PM Modi engaged only in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He lacks any significant ground-level information.”

The Congress leader questioned why the PM, who has been in power for 10 years, doesn’t show the report card of his work during the election campaign. “PM Modi focuses only on issues like fish, mutton and Hindu-Muslim,” he said.

Khera also questioned the Agnipath scheme, saying, “He (Modi) wishes to become PM again at this age, but retires young people at the age of 24 under the Agnipath scheme.”