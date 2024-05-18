 Cong to ensure MSP, debt waiver, free power for farmers: Khera - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cong to ensure MSP, debt waiver, free power for farmers: Khera

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 19, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Questioning the Agnipath scheme, Pawan Khera says Modi wishes to become PM again at this age, but retires young people at the age of 24 under the Agnipath scheme.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting farmers by calling them “Khalistanis”, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said his party would provide a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), free electricity for farming and establish a commission for debt waiver. He also said the party would ensure that compensation for crop failure is transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries within 30 days.

According to Congress leader Pawan Khera, the Lok Sabha elections this time are a do-or-die battle for the Congress.
According to Congress leader Pawan Khera, the Lok Sabha elections this time are a do-or-die battle for the Congress.

Addressing a press conference in the party’s office here, he said the Lok Sabha elections this time were a do-or-die battle for the Congress. “Rahul Gandhi has undertaken a nationwide journey to understand the feelings and problems of the people. It was not easy to gauge the pulse of the nation, but we did so,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Targeting the PM, he said, “In the last 10 years, PM Modi engaged only in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He lacks any significant ground-level information.”

The Congress leader questioned why the PM, who has been in power for 10 years, doesn’t show the report card of his work during the election campaign. “PM Modi focuses only on issues like fish, mutton and Hindu-Muslim,” he said.

Khera also questioned the Agnipath scheme, saying, “He (Modi) wishes to become PM again at this age, but retires young people at the age of 24 under the Agnipath scheme.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cong to ensure MSP, debt waiver, free power for farmers: Khera

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On