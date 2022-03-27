Congress a sinking ship, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday claimed that the Congress was a sinking ship and the leaders have begun to desert it.

He was addressing a public meeting at Panjhera in Nalagarh after dedicating a biodiversity park to the people.

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 52 developmental projects worth ₹225 crore at Panjehra in Nalagarh assembly constituency of Solan district during his one-day tour to the constituency.

Later, while addressing a public meeting at Panjehra (Sobhan Majra), he announced the opening of the BDO Office at Ramshahar, upgrade of CHC, Ramshahar, to a 50-bed CHC, the opening of a fire substation at Ramshahar and upgrade of the CHC, Nalagarh, to 200-bed Civil Hospital. He also announced the opening of ITI at Andhrola, the opening of PHC at Doli and the upgrade of health sub-centre, Panjehra, to a primary health centre.

He said ₹225 crore inauguration and foundation stone reflects that the state government was always considerate towards the developmental demands of the area. He said the ₹5.60 crore Nalagarh bus stand was one of the biggest bus stands of the state and would ensure smooth plying of buses.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Nalagarh area was the first area of the state which provided a lead of over 40,000 votes in the last Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that Congress leaders even politicised the sensitive issue of Covid vaccines. He said the state today has over 50 oxygen plants as compared to only two during the Congress tenure. He said there were only 50 ventilators in the state when the pandemic broke out, whereas today the state has over 1,000 ventilators.

