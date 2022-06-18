Congress, AAP slam Modi government over Agnipath scheme

The Congress and AAP on Friday slammed the Modi government over the Agnipath scheme and demanded to scrap it.

President of Himachal Congress Campaign Committee and Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu described the Agnipath scheme as a “betrayal” of the youth who were dreaming of joining the army and serving the nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that the government should not discontinue the permanent job system in the army.

A job for just four years will only discourage the youth from joining the armed forces.

“The youth of the country is upset and has taken to the streets as they, after having cleared the physical efficiency test, were waiting for the written exam for last two years,” he said.

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh also termed the new recruitment scheme a cruel joke with the youth of the country.

He has said that the recruitment in the army should be viewed from a patriotic perspective not employment and there should be no politics on it.

Addressing a press conference, Shimla (Rural) MLA said the anger is brewing up against the government and using force, arresting them and filing cases was unfair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that Congress stands with the protesting youth.

He said everyone knows how much priority retired soldiers are given in the private sector.

Vikramaditya said that Congress will organise a sit-in protest against Agnipath across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, AAP also questioned the intention behind the new scheme and said that it may emerge as a threat to the security of India in the coming times.

AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit alleged that the Central government was playing with the future of the youth.

“The government has come up with a scheme in which there is no future for the youth after four years,” AAP spokesperson alleged. He said that the anger of the youth was justified. Pandit also condemned the action being taken against the agitating youth by the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}