Congress, AAP slam Modi government over Agnipath scheme
The Congress and AAP on Friday slammed the Modi government over the Agnipath scheme and demanded to scrap it.
President of Himachal Congress Campaign Committee and Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu described the Agnipath scheme as a “betrayal” of the youth who were dreaming of joining the army and serving the nation.
In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that the government should not discontinue the permanent job system in the army.
A job for just four years will only discourage the youth from joining the armed forces.
“The youth of the country is upset and has taken to the streets as they, after having cleared the physical efficiency test, were waiting for the written exam for last two years,” he said.
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh also termed the new recruitment scheme a cruel joke with the youth of the country.
He has said that the recruitment in the army should be viewed from a patriotic perspective not employment and there should be no politics on it.
Addressing a press conference, Shimla (Rural) MLA said the anger is brewing up against the government and using force, arresting them and filing cases was unfair.
He said that Congress stands with the protesting youth.
He said everyone knows how much priority retired soldiers are given in the private sector.
Vikramaditya said that Congress will organise a sit-in protest against Agnipath across the state on Saturday.
Meanwhile, AAP also questioned the intention behind the new scheme and said that it may emerge as a threat to the security of India in the coming times.
AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit alleged that the Central government was playing with the future of the youth.
“The government has come up with a scheme in which there is no future for the youth after four years,” AAP spokesperson alleged. He said that the anger of the youth was justified. Pandit also condemned the action being taken against the agitating youth by the government.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
