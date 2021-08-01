Congress announces new Chandigarh team

The Congress party on Saturday evening announced a new team for the city and appointed eight vice-presidents among other members.

The move comes ahead of the municipal corporation (MC) elections, slated to be held later this year.

Those appointed vice-presidents include Pawan Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Badheri, Davinder Singh Babla, Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq, Harphool Kalyan, Jatinder Bhatia, Jagjit Singh Kang and Jagir Singh. The party also appointed a treasurer, nine general secretaries, 24 secretaries, 23 organisational secretaries, 17 permanent invitees, 15 special invitees and 36 executive committee members, a statement from the All India Congress Committee said.

The party insiders termed the new team a “balanced one” in which new faces had been given an opportunity and old guard too had been accommodated. The immediate challenge for the new team will be the MC elections which the party had lost to BJP in 2016. The party had also lost the Lok Sabha polls to BJP in 2014 and 2019 with former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal as its face.