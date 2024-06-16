Congress appoints observers for Himachal bypolls

The Congress has appointed co-observers for the assembly bypolls in Nalagarh, Hamirpur and Dehra constituencies, scheduled to be held on July 10. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu was in Delhi to discuss Himachal bypolls picks. (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Rajnish Kimta said Suresh Kumar, Chandershekhar and Vivek Sharma MLAs have been given the responsibility for Hamirpur seat. Bhawani Singh Pathania, Raghuvir Singh Bali, and Sanjay Rattan have been appointed the observer for Dehra, while Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Sanjay Awasthy and Vinod Sultanpuri will oversee Nalagarh.

Kimta said the party was fully prepared for the bypolls, adding that the observers will coordinate with the party in-charge of the segments.

He added that agriculture minister Chander Kumar has been appointed the in-charge for Dehra, education minister Rohit Thakur for Nalagarh and technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani for Hamirpur.

Kimta attacked the independent MLAs for “betraying” the voters of their constituencies by resigning, adding, “The three former independents need to explain to the public as to why they resigned from the membership of the assembly, just after 14 months.”

He said the Congress won four of six seats in the recently held assembly bypolls, which proves that the people of the state were happy with the policies, programmes and leadership of the state government and have rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics of horse-trading.

CM dismisses rumours of wife contesting bypolls from Dehra

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ruled out the possibility of his wife Kamlesh Kumari contesting the assembly bypoll from Dehra.

“I don’t know from where these rumours began,” Sukhu told mediapersons at the Himachal Pradesh University on the sidelines of an alumni meet, Maitree.

Sukhu, who is an alumni of Himachal Pradesh University, inaugurated the function. Replying to a query he said candidates for the three assembly segments – Hamirpur, Dehra and Nalagarh will be announced shortly.

“We let all know when the tickets are announced “said het, who returned to the state capital this morning after meeting central leaders in Delhi . Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP) has already announced candidates for the by polls to three assembly segments. BJP has allotted. Tickets to three former independents – Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) – Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K.L Thakur ( Nalagarh).

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a two-day ‘Maitree’ programme of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Alumni (Decadal Chapter of 90s). He also inaugurated the International Chapter of Maitree and recalled his university days, which helped him build the edifice of his political career.

He assured that the state government would explore the possibilities of conducting the Students Central Association (SCA) elections in HPU and the discussions were being held with the University authorities in this regard.

The government was working to make Himachal a self-reliant state and numerous steps were being taken to improve the quality of education in all the government-run institutions.