Congress asks CM Bhagwant Mann to get his act together

Published on Oct 06, 2022 02:55 AM IST

Congress on Wednesday asked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get his act together and not let people’s mandate squander away by “blindly following” his political mentor Arvind Kejriwal.

“Delhi is not Punjab and Punjab is not Delhi. Both places have their own region-specific issues. And it is time to thoroughly understand the real and long-pending issues of Punjab,” Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa advised CM Bhagwant Mann. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Congress on Wednesday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his act together and not let people’s mandate squander away by “blindly following” his political mentor Arvind Kejriwal whose Delhi Model was coming under tight scrutiny from the central government every day.

In a statement, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, urged the Mann government to be extra careful and prudent while dealing with the sensitive issues related to Punjab. “Delhi is not Punjab and Punjab is not Delhi. Both places have their own region-specific issues. And it is time to thoroughly understand the real and long-pending issues of Punjab. If you continue to blindly follow your political master, history will not be kind to you,” he advised the chief minister.

