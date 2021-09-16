Congress, BJP looted Chandigarh, says AAP’s Harmohan Dhawan

After remaining politically dormant for nearly two years, former Chandigarh MP and Union minister Harmohan Dhawan returned to active party activities with municipal elections just two months away.

Harmohan Dhawan, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket in 2019, hosted a discussion of party works on the completion of 25 years of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday.

The meeting held at Dhawan’s house was attended by Chandigarh AAP in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, party co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra, convener Prem Garg, election committee in-charge Chander Mukhi Sharma and other party workers.

Harmohan Dhawan said the MC since its inception has been ruled by only two parties – Congress and BJP. He said the city continues to grapple with the garbage collection issue, development of villages remains poor and condition of colonies has deteriorated.

“The City Beautiful has been turned into hell. These two parties have looted Chandigarh. This time, we will fight even more strongly in the municipal elections and defeating them,” said Dhawan.

BJP will win all MC seats: Sood

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said the party will win all 35 seats in the MC elections.

“Both Congress and AAP are busy playing kho-kho, wherein some Congress workers join AAP, and some AAP leaders join Congress,” he said.

Sood also shared details of 21-day celebrations to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 20 years as public representative.

The party will be organising exhibitions, blood donation camps, medical camps, cleanliness programmes and vaccination camps among other social service activities, he said.