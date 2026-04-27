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Congress boycotts Haryana special session, CM moves women’s quota resolution

Saini slams Oppn’s ‘anti-women’ stance as House meets to discuss defeat of 131st amendment in Lok Sabha; parliamentary affairs minister seeks censure motion.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 12:35 pm IST
By Pawan Sharma
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The Congress on Monday boycotted the one-day special session of the Haryana assembly, accusing the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government of using the state legislature as a platform for political propaganda. The session was primarily convened by the ruling BJP to target the Congress for the April 17 defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha—a contentious piece of legislation that sought to link women’s reservation with a fresh delimitation exercise.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini termed the Congress’s absence a “testament to its anti-women attitude” and asked why the party was “running away” from the House, asserting the behaviour of its members was similar to the obstructive conduct of their MPs. (HT file photo)

The session, which began with the national song Vande Mataram and empty opposition benches, was marked by a brief appearance and immediate exit by Congress MLA Jarnail Singh, one of the five party legislators currently suspended for alleged cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini termed the Congress’s absence a “testament to its anti-women attitude” and asked why the party was “running away” from the House, asserting that the behaviour of its members was similar to the obstructive conduct of their MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP-led government used the sitting to highlight the implications of the failed central Bill, which aimed to expand Lok Sabha seats and implement gender-based reservation.

Cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar was quick to capitalise on the empty benches during the session, remarking after the obituary references that the Congress’s absence was a direct reflection of their lack of seriousness toward the state’s welfare and democratic accountability.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Sharma

Pawan Sharma, based in Chandigarh, is Assistant Editor in HT and presently writes on Haryana's politics and governance. During different stints over the past two decades, he covered Punjab extensively for 10 years and before that judiciary and Himachal Pradesh with focus on high-impact news breaking and investigative journalism.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress boycotts Haryana special session, CM moves women’s quota resolution
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress boycotts Haryana special session, CM moves women’s quota resolution
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