Congress celebrates Virbhadra’s birthday as ‘Vikas Diwas’

The Himachal Congress on Thursday celebrated the 89th birth anniversary of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as “Vikas Diwas” by organising events at block-level across the state.

Virbhadra, who served as the chief minister for a record six terms, had passed away in July last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of party leaders, workers and common people paid floral tributes to their beloved leader, fondly called “Raja Saheb”. Congress leaders also visited hospitals and distributed fruits among patients while blood-donation camps were organised at several places.

A meeting was organised at the State Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhawan under the chairmanship Virbhadra’s wife and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, where state party leaders paid tributes to the former CM.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Pratibha Singh thanked people for the love and affection they have shown to her family.

Addressing the gathering, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri recalled the memories of late Virbhadra Singh and said this was the first time that the day was being celebrated without him.

He said there were only two great leaders in Himachal -- first Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar and the other Virbhadra, who will always be remembered in the history of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He called upon party workers to strengthen their leadership and follow the path shown by Virbhadra Singh.

“Change is constant and the government in the state will change too,” he said adding that if voted to power, Congress will install a statue of Virbhadra Singh at the Ridge ground.

Congress working president Harsh Mahajan said Virbhadra Singh was a leader who used to rule in the hearts of the people. “Today, the BJP government of the state is inaugurating the works started by Virbhadra Singh and claiming credit for it,” said Mahajan.

Virbhadra’s son and Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude to all people present on the occasion.

He said Virbhadra considered the whole state his home and everyone a member of his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Celebrating this day as Vikas Diwas is a true tribute to Virbhadra Singh,” he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Virbhadra Singh with a post on his Facebook page.