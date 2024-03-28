Congress’ Choudhary Lal Singh files nomination from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

Being probed in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former Jammu and Kashmir minister and Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Congress’ Choudhary Lal Singh joined the Lok Sabha race from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur. (HT File)

With nominations for the seat closing on Wednesday, the constituency is now set for a triangular contest between Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader GM Saroori and Choudhary Lal Singh.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 30.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Panthers Party have extended support to Lal Singh, who had recently rejoined the Congress party. He hails from the Kathua district falling under the Udhampur seat.

After filing his nomination papers, Choudhary Lal Singh addressed a massive rally at the Ram Lila Maidan, saying he was fighting the elections to restore the dignity and honour of the people of Jammu.

He also slammed the sitting MP and union minister for the last two consecutive terms Dr Jitendra Singh and the BJP government for rising drug addiction, unemployment and blamed the BJP for despondency among the people

Later, fielding media queries, Lal Singh said that he was very happy over overwhelming support by the people.

“This huge gathering is an indication of the simmering resentment of the people against the BJP rule,” he said, adding, “I am fighting for justice for the people of Jammu and urge them to vote en-masse in my favour to make me victorious.”

Lal Singh also invoked greater Dogra warrior General Zorawar Singh to seek the support of the people to restore Dogra’s identity.

When asked about former BJP MLA from Hiranagar, Durga Dass, who switched to Congress on Tuesday, Lal Singh said that the former BJP MLA realized BJP’s blunders and hence joined the Congress.

“He must have thought it was not appropriate to remain there (in the BJP). It is good that we are getting support,” he said.

On Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh’s support and presence in the rally, he said, “It is a good thing and we welcome all those who have supported Congress.”

There are eight candidates in the fray in this Lok Sabha constituency, including Dr. Jitendra Singh and Chaudhary Lal Singh. The constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19.

In Kathua, People’s Democratic Party announced its support to Choudhary Lal Singh. PDP district co-ordinator Gurprasad Verma, who visited Lal Singh’s residence on Tuesday, said that he had been directed by the party chief Mehbooba Mufti to meet Lal Singh.

Being part of the INDIA bloc, PDP has informally supported Congress in Jammu region.

Panthers Party chief Harsh Dev Singh said, “Being members of the INDIA bloc, NC, PDP and Panthers Party are supporting Choudhary Lal Singh”.

“It is also time for the people to realise that 10 years is a big period, which they had given to the BJP (two consecutive terms to Dr Jitendra Singh). They should now realize what they gained and what they lost in these 10 years. Democracy has been ruined in J&K for the past 10 years,” said Harsh Dev Singh.

He also said that youth was betrayed with impunity by the BJP and all its slogans proved to be a hoax.

“INDIA bloc’s win is definite because the BJP has lost connection with the people. In fact, every strata of the society is fed up with the BJP. The people were waiting for the elections to come,” said Harsh Dev Singh.