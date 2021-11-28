Congress councillor, LIT chairman lock horns over regularisation of flat allotment under OTS policy

Congress councillor representing ward number 68, Baljinder Singh Bunty and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam have locked horns over an application to regularise the allotment of a flat under One Time Settlement (OTS) policy floated by the local bodies department recently.

Both the leaders also entered into a heated argument when Bunty visited the LIT chairman’s office in Feroze Gandhi market on Friday.

Bunty, later on Saturday, claimed that Balasubramaniam was going against the local bodies department’s November 11 notification by adopting a pick-and-choose policy in regularising cancelled properties. He said that cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been apprised of the issue.

The local bodies department’s OTS policy for regularisation of cancelled allotments of plots/properties in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Improvement Trusts across the state provided certain benefits that can be availed by the residents who still have the possession of the cancelled properties. To do so, the allottees would have to apply and make full payment of pending dues along with interest, penalty and deemed restoration charges by December 31, 2021.

Balasubramaniam refuted the allegations, saying, “The allotment of that particular flat cannot be regularised under the policy as there are anomalies in the allotment of the flat. It was made clear to the councillor. But he claimed that the allotment can be regularised and started misbehaving. The rules are clear and that allotment cannot be regularised. I have also apprised minister Ashu of the entire episode.”