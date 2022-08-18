Congress demands reservation for backward classes in Haryana panchayat elections

: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding that backward classes be given the benefit of reservation in the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

After the CLP meeting, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress will not contest panchayat elections on party symbol, alleging that the government deliberately postponed the panchayat elections.

“Due to this, the development of villages came to a standstill and there was a lot of corruption in the absence of panchayat representatives,” he said.

He said that the rights of backward classes should be ensured in these elections due to the delay of almost two years. The backward classes should be given the benefit of reservation by presenting the report of the recently constituted Backward Classes Commission by the government, Hooda said.

Hooda said issues arising out of the Supreme Court’s April 7 judgement on village common land were also discussed in detail in the CLP meeting.

“Following the Supreme Court order, the state government has issued an order to transfer the land in the name of panchayats. This has created an atmosphere of panic in the villages because people have been living on these lands for many years and many have even sold the land further. Hence it would not be right to evict them. The government should call a special session of the legislative assembly and make changes in the Consolidation Act,” he said.

Hooda said that it has been decided to postpone the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ program in Yamunanagar from August 28 to September 11. He said the Congress is going to hold a Halla Bol rally against inflation in Delhi on August 28.

