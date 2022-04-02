Congress demoralised after BJP’s win in 4 states: Himachal CM
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress and said that both its leaders and cadres are demoralised after Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) won the assembly elections in four states.
While addressing a public gathering at Chintpurni in Amb, Thakur said BJP is fully ready for the elections in Himachal scheduled for the end of this year.
He also announced development projects like opening of the PWD JE section in Sarahi, merger of jal shakti flood control sub-division with Amb division; upgrade of fire sub-station in Amb; opening of health sub-centre at GP Suri; veterinary dispensaries at Thattal and Chaksarain; opening of primary schools at Kuthod Bela and Kaith and upgrade of government high schools in Kinnu Bhalon and Bahuri to senior secondary schools.
Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that BJP is confident of its win in Himachal and urged people to effectively use social media to disseminate details regarding projects inaugurated and dedicated by the CM. He said that the swan channelisation project was possible due to the efforts of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, which has proved to be a boon for the people of the district.
He added that over 22,000 students of the country were brought home safely from war-affected Ukraine, which was possible due to the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also highlighted the effectiveness of government welfare schemes. He said that the collective efforts of the double engine government at the Centre and state would surely ensure the formation of the BJP Government in the state.
-
Teen booked for recording videos of home tutor sent for counselling
PUNE A police probe into the alleged involvement of a teenager in video filming his home tutor in the bathroom has revealed that excessive mobile usage and isolation during the two-year lockdown period had impacted his mental health. Police inspector Sangita Patil of Alankar police station who is the investigating officer in the case said that the 16-year-old boy was apprehended and handed over to the District Women and Child Welfare Committee for counselling.
-
100 panchayat members from J&K set to join AAP on April 8
Aam Aadmi Party's political ambitions in J&K are set to get a shot in the arm as more than 100 panchayat members from UT are likely to join the party in New Delhi before Arvind Kejriwal on April 8. Following AAP's landslide victory in Punjab, it has started making inroads in J&K, where panchayat members are the only elected representatives currently.
-
Chaitra Navratras: 23k devotees pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Day 1
Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' (a special prayer) marked the start of nine-day-long 'Chaitra Navratras' festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said that by 5pm on Saturday, 23,000 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum.
-
Delhi: Bridging learning gap top concern at school parent-teacher meet
Delhi government schools on Saturday conducted a mega Parent Teacher's Meeting a day after all schools in the Capital reopened for the new academic session in the physical-only mode for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio said that the pandemic-induced closure of schools had harmed education and adversely affected children's ability to think and understand. He added that teachers were working hard on bridging the learning gap.
-
Cultural centre in Srinagar aims to bring focus on artisans
A unique initiative to showcase Kashmir's art and culture and the hands behind it is shaping up in the Valley. Like what Taj Khazana and Antaran did after coming together or Reliance has done through Swadesh, an old and prominent business house has started something on similar lines in Kashmir. Artisane is a French word meaning craftswoman. The construction is a fine example of architectural heritage of the Valley.
