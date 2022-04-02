Congress demoralised after BJP’s win in 4 states: Himachal CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress and said that both its leaders and cadres are demoralised after Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) won the assembly elections in four states.

While addressing a public gathering at Chintpurni in Amb, Thakur said BJP is fully ready for the elections in Himachal scheduled for the end of this year.

He also announced development projects like opening of the PWD JE section in Sarahi, merger of jal shakti flood control sub-division with Amb division; upgrade of fire sub-station in Amb; opening of health sub-centre at GP Suri; veterinary dispensaries at Thattal and Chaksarain; opening of primary schools at Kuthod Bela and Kaith and upgrade of government high schools in Kinnu Bhalon and Bahuri to senior secondary schools.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that BJP is confident of its win in Himachal and urged people to effectively use social media to disseminate details regarding projects inaugurated and dedicated by the CM. He said that the swan channelisation project was possible due to the efforts of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, which has proved to be a boon for the people of the district.

He added that over 22,000 students of the country were brought home safely from war-affected Ukraine, which was possible due to the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also highlighted the effectiveness of government welfare schemes. He said that the collective efforts of the double engine government at the Centre and state would surely ensure the formation of the BJP Government in the state.