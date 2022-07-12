Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday.

The CM, who laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth ₹62-crore in Mandi, said, “My dream airport project will come up in Mandi, and transform its economy. Senior Congress leaders from the district did nothing for its development despite being in power for several terms.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will consider excluding certain merged areas included in the Mandi municipal corporation as soon as the new census is over, if we meet the required norms.” he said.

The CM inaugurated the upgraded principal market yard at Kangni, which cost ₹1.3 crore and was funded by the World Bank; the 100-bedded maternity and child hospital constructed at a cost of ₹28.55 crore and the ₹2.36 crore Model Career Centre at Mandi.

He also laid the foundation stone of Anaj Mandi at Kangni, which will cost ₹29.02 crore. He also honoured a girl under the ‘Beti Hai Anmol’ programme.

Jai Ram said the ₹27 crore new building of Government College, Mandi, will be dedicated within the next two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Must strengthen party in Seraj: CM to panchayat pradhan

“Elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions must identify and reach out to the maximum beneficiaries of different policies and programmes launched by the state government to strengthen the party,” the CM said, while addressing elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in the Seraj Vidhan Sabha area, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.