CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates two blocks of Sardar Patel University in Mandi
: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur formally dedicated the second university of Himachal Pradesh in Mandi today by inaugurating two blocks of the university constructed by spending an amount of ₹16.18 crore.
Over 141 government and private colleges of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti and Kullu districts have been included under this state university named Sardar Patel University, Mandi.
While addressing the inaugural ceremony at the auditorium of Dev Sadan, Mandi, the chief minister announced that college and university teachers would be provided revised UGC scales and notification in this respect would be issued within a month. He said that this day would go down in the annals of the state as a golden movement that the second government state university has come into existence in the state after 52 years with an aim to enable the youth to get higher education nearer to their area. He said after the formation of Himachal Pradesh, the first state university was established in Shimla on July 22, 1970.
While urging the faculty and students of the university to work diligently and with missionary zeal for the bright future of this institution, he said that this university has been named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a mark of respect for his contribution to building a united India by integrating the princely states. He said that a statue of Sardar Patel would be installed on the campus.
He said that having two universities would also increase PG seats and students would be able to take admission easily for higher education and the burden of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, would also be reduced.
While nostalgically remembering his college days, the CM said that Vallabh Government College, Mandi, during 1986-87 had over 4,000 students and even today it was the biggest college of the state with over 6,000 students. He said that whatever he has learnt during his college days, was helping him today to overcome different hurdles in life. He said that ₹27 crore had been spent on the construction of the Vallabh campus and it would be completed by September this year.
He said that appropriate land would be identified for setting up the campus of this university and till then classes would start from the existing campus in July this year.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
