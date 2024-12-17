Congress govt working to fulfil all guarantees: Himachal minister

Ayush, youth services and sports minister Yadvinder Goma on Monday said that the Congress government had fulfilled five of the ten election guarantees in the state in just 15 months, which proves that Congress has come only for public service, not to enjoy the pleasures of power. Himachal youth services and sports minister Yadvinder Goma (HT Photo)

The minister while talking to media in Dharamshala said that the Congress government is working with full dedication to fulfil the remaining guarantees. “It is our resolve that Himachal Pradesh should become self-reliant by the year 2027 and the most prosperous state of the country by 2031,” he said.

“The strict steps are being taken to increase resources and stop wasteful expenditure. The tough decisions taken by the Congress government today will take Himachal Pradesh on the path of prosperity and development in the coming times. The present government is succeeding in earning additional revenue by changing government policies,” Goma said.

The minister pointed out that when the Congress government came into power in December 2022, it inherited an overwhelming debt burden of ₹75,000 crore from the so-called ‘double-engine’ government, leaving the state’s economy in a complete mess.

Goma said, “The Congress government has also introduced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk, making Himachal Pradesh the first state in India to do so. The MSP for cow milk has been raised from ₹32 to ₹45 per litre and for buffalo milk from ₹47 to ₹55 per litre.”

The minister also highlighted the Congress government’s efforts to support the state’s farmers. He said that Himachal Pradesh has set the highest support price for wheat and maize in the country, purchasing wheat at ₹40 per kg and maize at ₹30 per kg from farmers engaged in natural farming. He further emphasised that 36,000 farmers are now connected to natural farming, which is creating a reliable income stream for them.

